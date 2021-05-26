Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

PRVA stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

