Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marvell Technology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

