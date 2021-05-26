Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $4.36 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $792.38 million and $1.91 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00011230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00390261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00172041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00263804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,882,447 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

