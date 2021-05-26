Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 3,650 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $323,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SiTime stock opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.