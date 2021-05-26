Plc Glaxosmithkline Sells 32,005,260 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GSK opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

