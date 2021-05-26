Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.08

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.08 and traded as high as $29.59. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 3,056 shares.
The company has a market cap of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.
About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.
