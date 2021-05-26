Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.08

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.08 and traded as high as $29.59. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 3,056 shares.

The company has a market cap of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

