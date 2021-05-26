POA Market Capitalization Reaches $11.40 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $322,784.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,891,645 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
