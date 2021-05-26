Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $820.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 814 ($10.63), with a volume of 64493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 806 ($10.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £788.98 million and a P/E ratio of 18.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 761.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 685.21.

In other news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total transaction of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total value of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). Insiders have sold 722,364 shares of company stock valued at $545,400,708 over the last quarter.

