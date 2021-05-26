Portion (PRT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,492.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $228,492.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portion has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,980,361 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

