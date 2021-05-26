PRIZM Achieves Market Cap of $59.46 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $59.46 million and $576,119.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004197 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,747,907,787 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

