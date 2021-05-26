Prospect Hill Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospect Hill Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

