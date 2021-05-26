Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

