Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $308.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.31 and a 200-day moving average of $273.92. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $121.94 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

