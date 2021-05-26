Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $401,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $892.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 2.59. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.