Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 158 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.38. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.