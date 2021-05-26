Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 645,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,078 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $58,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

