Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PUMSY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341. Puma has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Puma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

