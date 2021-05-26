Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.64 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $320.99 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.09.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 52,509 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

