Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.33 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

