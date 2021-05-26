Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after buying an additional 244,715 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.