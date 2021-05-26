Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Guardant Health, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.98). William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $124.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.48. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.