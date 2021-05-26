Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

MTDR opened at $28.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

