Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

TJX stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

