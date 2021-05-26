Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Increased by Analyst

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

Shares of TOL opened at $62.02 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

