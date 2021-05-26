Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Lifted by B. Riley

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

NYSE LB opened at $66.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in L Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

