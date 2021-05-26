QLC Chain Market Capitalization Hits $9.51 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $596,420.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00358457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00836109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032252 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

