Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.60 million-$99.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.670-2.720 EPS.

QLYS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.65. 785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,534. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.78.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

