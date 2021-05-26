Quant Reaches One Day Volume of $6.25 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Quant has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $529.38 million and $6.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $43.85 or 0.00111492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002474 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00787716 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

