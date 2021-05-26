Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 8,334 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.18.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

