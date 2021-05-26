Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

