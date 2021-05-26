Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $389,000 in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $13,668,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

COWN stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.81%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

