Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

