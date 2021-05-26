Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

