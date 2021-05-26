Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

