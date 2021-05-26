Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$186,576.32.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

