QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $201,642.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00957493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.07 or 0.09676617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00091526 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

