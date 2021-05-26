QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.81 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $1.10 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

