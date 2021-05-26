Qutoutiao (QTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Qutoutiao has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.69 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,034. The company has a market capitalization of $627.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

