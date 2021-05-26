R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Down to $25.41

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $24.36. R1 RCM shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 4,941 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,631. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in R1 RCM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

