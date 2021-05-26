RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

