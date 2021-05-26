Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Randall & Quilter Investment stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Monday. Randall & Quilter Investment has a one year low of GBX 125.78 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a current ratio of 642.09 and a quick ratio of 642.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.81 million and a P/E ratio of 44.44.

About Randall & Quilter Investment

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

