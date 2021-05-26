Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $788,819.74 and approximately $84,700.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.36 or 0.00962249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.31 or 0.09749300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00091770 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

