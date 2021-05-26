Raymond James Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.25

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE KEL traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.01. 749,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$567.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1103985 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares in the company, valued at C$47,185,760.40.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.