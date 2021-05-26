Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,407. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

