Razor Network Market Capitalization Achieves $10.04 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $415,954.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Razor Network alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.56 or 0.00925488 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,425,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.