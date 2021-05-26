Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE RC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: LIBOR

