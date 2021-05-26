Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nielsen (NLSN)

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2021 – Nielsen was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

5/13/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

