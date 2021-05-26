Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS: KHNGY) recently:

5/17/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

5/11/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/29/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/27/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/26/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/15/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/14/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. 8,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. Kuehne + Nagel International AG has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

