Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Great-West Lifeco (GWO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

5/6/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

4/29/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

4/20/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$36.50 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,241. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.05.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4709388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Insiders acquired 414,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,516 over the last ninety days.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

