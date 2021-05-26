Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. 18,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,407. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $564.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

